The life of a professional racing driver is not a bed of roses. Do you just get out of a lightweight racing car, then take to the road in your normal car and suddenly you are allowed a maximum of 50 km/h. Belgian F2 driver Amaury Cordeel had forgotten that. So he tapped 179 km / h, er, within built-up areas. Humble as he is, he posted a video of his antics on TikTok. The latter was not so wise.

The French branch of Motorsport.com dive into the story. Cordeel turned out to be driving through the center of his hometown Thames. The evidence that Cordeel himself provided was enough for the court in Dendermonde to pass judgment. He was sentenced to a fine of 3,600 euros. In addition, the Formula 2 driver has lost his driver’s license for six months.

Still a new contract for Cordeel

The Belgian driver drove for the Dutch team Van Amersfoort Racing in Formula 2 last year. Despite the incident and the fact that he currently does not have a driver’s license, Cordeel does sign a contract with the British F2 team Virtuosi Racing. That team apparently has no problem with the fact that their driver sometimes ‘forgets’ in the traffic rules outside the track.

It is not the first time that the 20-year-old driver has been discredited. Much the same happened to Cordeel last year. Then he drove his Audi RS 3 on the Belgian highway E17 at 300 km/h. That in itself shoots well, but it is also a bit too hard. And then too, the racer posted a video on his TikTok account as evidence.

The Flemish police investigated the incident, after which Cordeel shared a message on his Instagram. In it he said that he was not behind the wheel, so that the judiciary had too little evidence to prosecute. So this time it was a bit different…