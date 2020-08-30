The Formula 1 World Championship returns after the August break and the mythical Belgian track of Spa-Francorchamps resumes the championship, although even without the public attendance in the stands. After several great prizes of high heat and hard work for the mechanics and the tires, the Belgian event reduces the temperatures considerably.

Last year Ferrari won at Spa, but this time Mercedes appears as the great favorite and, especially, Lewis Hamilton. In this Saturday’s classification, the Briton took pole and stopped the clock in 1: 41.252, setting a new record on the Belgian track. Verstappen leads the second row, with Ricciardo fourth. Sainz will start in seventh position. The Ferraris did not go to Q3.

Schedules: What time is the F1 race in Spa?

Sunday 30 country Race Spain 15:10 Argentina 10:10 Chile 09:10 Mexico 08:10 Colombia 08:10 U.S 09:10 Peru 08:10

Where to watch the Belgian GP on television and on the Internet?

The Belgian GP can be followed on television on Movistar + F1 in our country. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports and Mexico will do so on Channel 9 Televisa. In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live both the free practice sessions, such as Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. And you will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …