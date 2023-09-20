Two drivers must answer in the court in Bruges for the same fatal accident in Lombardsijde, Belgium. Erwan, a 17-year-old boy on an electric scooter, was killed. A truck driver first hit him and fled. The teenager ended up next to his scooter on the roadway. Then a motorist – under the influence of alcohol – ran over him. Which driver is to blame?

