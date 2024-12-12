

UEFA has appointed the Belgian referee Lothar D’Hondt as the one in charge of dispensing justice in the duel between Petrocub and the Real Betis corresponding to the fifth day of the Conference League. The 30-year-old referee made his debut in international competitions last year and has never coached a Spanish team in his short career.

And Devillers has only whistled in one match Conference League as first referee between 2023-24 and the current campaign, in which he has been at Vitoria Guimaraes – Celje and in two duels in the previous phase.

Lothar D’hondt debuted in the Jupiler ProLeaguethe top Belgian competition, in the 2018-19 season. And he has been international since last year after having been in charge of directing several national team matches in lower categories and also in the Youth League.

His assistants for the duel between Petrocub and Betis will be his compatriots Romain Devillers and Nico Claes, on the wings. Simon Bourdeaud’hui will act as the fourth referee and Jan Boterberg and Bert Put will be on the VAR.