Israeli minister repeats call for 'voluntary emigration' of Gazans Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has spoken out on X against the statements of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke out against the skyrocketing number of Palestinian civilian deaths. Blinken also said the US is against any plan that would move Palestinians to another country. Smotrich, responding to He also said that Israel will not release Palestinian assets intended for Gaza, not even to ease the emergency there.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister calls for action against Israel at the International Court of Justice Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter expressed her support on Tuesday for the case that South Africa has filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice. “Belgium cannot stand by and watch the immense human suffering in Gaza. We must act against the threat of genocide,” De Sutter writes in a message on X. “I want Belgium to take action at the International Court of Justice, following in the footsteps of South Africa. I will propose this to the Belgian government,” said De Sutter. See also Activism | The acceptability of climate protests is wavering in Germany - An activist explains why he glues his hands to the street and throws food at the scoreboard Although Belgium has yet to officially comment on the matter, De Sutter is one of the first high-ranking EU politicians to support South Africa. Furthermore, so far countries like Bolivia, Turkey, Jordan, Malaysia have expressed their support for the case against Israel. The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), consisting of 57 countries, has also done so.

'At least fifteen killed in airstrike on Rafah' At least fifteen people were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment complex in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. That reports Al Jazeera based on Wafa news agency. Dozens of others are said to have been injured. At least 126 people in Gaza have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces in the past 24 hours, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. However, these figures have not been independently verified.