Belgian customs are prepared for ecstasy delivered by the Easter bunny. Last week, delicacies that were supposed to pass for chocolate bunnies were made from pure MDMA, the raw material for the popular party drug.

The Easter bunnies, on their way from Belgium to Hong Kong, soon weighed 1 or 2 kilos, customs officer Pol Meuleneire estimates. “You can make 6,000 ecstasy pills from 1 kilo.” A pill costs about five euros. The ecstasy Easter bunnies had a trade value of around 30,000 euros.

The three Easter bunnies were intercepted at Zaventem airport. They were listed as souvenirs with a total value of 145.20 euros. Earlier, Belgian customs also intercepted a portion of ketamine. He also ‘had disguised himself’ and was in a box of the child figurine Peppa Pig.

Chocolateland

Belgium is a renowned chocolate country, but is also increasingly making a name for itself as a hub of the drug trade. Antwerp is surpassing Rotterdam as the most important import port for cocaine from Latin America. And synthetic drugs such as ecstasy are increasingly being traded through Belgium. According to their Belgian colleagues, customs officers abroad are still less likely to accept a package of pills from Belgium than one from the Netherlands, which has long been regarded as a Mecca for drug laboratories.

The drugs are often made in labs in barns and sheds in the Dutch and Belgian countryside. Customers from all over the world order online, after which they are sent by post.