The Belgian ban on ritual slaughter without stunning does not conflict with the European Convention on Human Rights, according to the European Court in Strasbourg ruled on Tuesday. Islamic and Jewish organizations had taken the Flemish and Walloon governments to the Court because of the slaughter ban they implemented in 2019. The organizations believe that the ban will no longer allow Muslims and Jews to purchase meat that meets religious slaughter requirements. This violates their freedom of religion, the complaint said.

After the challengers at the Belgian Constitutional Court were unsuccessful, the European Court of Human Rights was the last option to have traditional slaughter methods protected. However, the Court is of the opinion that protecting animal welfare is part of 'public morality'.

According to the Flemish Minister of Animal Welfare Ben Weyts the ruling means that now not only in Belgium, but “the door is open throughout Europe for a ban on slaughter without stunning.” The Islamic and Jewish organizations can first appeal. If they are not granted an appeal or lose the appeal, Tuesday's ruling will apply to all 47 member states of the Council of Europe. In the Netherlands, the Party for the Animals is trying to implement such a ban.