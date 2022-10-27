Belgian authorities appealed to Ukrainian refugees, asking them to move from temporary accommodation centers to permanent housing, writes The Brussels Times.

According to the publication, Fedasil, the Belgian Federal Asylum Agency, is having difficulty with the further placement of refugees from Ukraine, as the Ariane transit center, which serves for temporary stay, is currently overcrowded.

“About a third of the refugees (35%) are there for more than a month, and 25% of them for more than four months,” said Joachim Deman, spokesman for the transit center.

Deman added that the center had almost reached its maximum capacity and that, as it was planned to continue accepting refugees from other countries, there would soon be no room left for all Ukrainians. Therefore, Fedasil turned to the Ukrainians with a request to find their own housing, or at least ensure a smoother distribution of refugees between Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia.

As noted in the publication, since the beginning of the conflict, Belgium has provided protection for almost 60 thousand refugees from the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, on October 26, in northern Austria, about 1,000 people protested against the installation of tents for refugees in St. Georgen im Attergau. The tents were set up near the federal refugee center. Aigner said that their presence threatens the security of the community, as it is mostly young people.

Prior to this, on October 25, the Polish authorities announced that they were going to tighten the law on the stay of refugees from Ukraine on their territory, forcing them to cover part of their expenses on their own.

On October 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that about 1 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in Germany after the start of a special military operation by Russia. He thanked the companies that facilitate the accommodation of refugees and the schools that accept children from Ukraine for study.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.