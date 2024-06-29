Freiburg (Reuters)

The Belgian Football Association apologised on Monday after a video was posted on social media in which midfielder Amadou Onana said he would kick France captain Kylian Mbappe when the two teams meet in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Monday.

The video, which was deleted by the Belgian Football Association, shows comedian Pablo Andres singing “Who’s going to kick Mbappe’s leg?” and Onana then appears in the video answering “Amadou Onana.”

Stefan Van Locke, media spokesman for the Belgium national team, apologized today at the beginning of the team’s daily press conference, and said: “The video was intended to be humorous, but it has since been deleted. We would like to apologize to those who felt insulted by the video. This ends the matter for us.”

The video was not well received in the French media and generated widespread media coverage.