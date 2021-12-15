Home » Tv ” Belen with Michele Morrone: romantic dinner, is it flirting?

Belen’s love life continues to be a mystery: Antonino Spinalbese is still a “ghost” and the Argentine showgirl was photographed during a romantic dinner with Michele Morrone, an actor who had insulted De Martino’s ex-wife a few months ago.

Belen is a mystery, not only for his fans but perhaps also for his loves: the beautiful South American showgirl keeps talking about her not so much for her professional exploits or for her appearances in commercials and Instagram posts but, above all, for her love life what to define incredible and perhaps a little.

As we know Belen seems to live a moment (?) of crisis really important with the current partner Antonino Spinalbese who, in addition to being the father of Luna Marì, was the one who managed to make the girl forget her ex-husband Stefano De Martino.

Their love story it looked perfect … it looked: apparently Belen seems to be returned single and, in addition to not having published more stories or posts next to Antonino, he continues to send subliminal messages leaving clues and provocations.

Belen romantic dinner with Michele Morrone

Read also: Michele Morrone in hospital: worried fans

Last but perhaps the most striking the one who saw it paparazzi from Whoopsee who posted an eloquent video where Belen come in with actor Michele Morrone in a restaurant, ready for a romantic dinner.

The incredible thing is that Morrone had declared some time ago

“My prototype of a woman is a little more highly placed than two t … e and a c..o”

But what happened to Antonino in all this? In the meantime, the boy has launched into a new business project, of course without Belen. Is he ready to embark on his new life without the beautiful Belen? And what will the relationship with your daughter be like? Fact or fiction?