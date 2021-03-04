Belén Toimil’s thing in the European of Torun was to arrive and kiss the saint. She made her international debut on the indoor track, warmed up, made a single pitch and went to the shower, to rest for a final in which her presence was far from being counted and for which she is now a candidate for the medals. A 18.64-meter cannon shot was to blame.

Toimil arrived in Poland with a personal best 17.86m, just eight centimeters from the indoor shot put record that Martina de la Puente left at 17.94m in 1996. Who knows where the Galician will send the artifact in this Friday’s final (19: 06h.), But what is certain is that he will return to Spain as a national record holder (in the open air who has thrown the most is Úrsula Ruiz, 18.28), with the ticket to the Olympic Games in his pocket (the minimum is 18.50 ) and the third best mark in the classification prior to the final.

I’m freaking out a lot. But I’m also very happy, I knew I could do 18 meters and look… It’s incredible and I’m still assimilating it. I do not want to leave the pot because tomorrow is the final, but the Olympic minimum, really? And record of Spain … It will take a couple of days to process it. I’m happy and wanting to launch more, “exclaimed Toimil enthusiastically. I mean, is this what it feels like to go to a final? I buy it a thousand times, “he said with a laugh.

The fabulous opening day for the Spanish team continued with the 3,000m women’s semifinals, in which Lucía Rodríguez from Madrid made it to the final being fourth in her series with 8: 56.71, a personal mark that places her sixth in Spain of all competitions. times with only 22 years. In that same series, Blanca Fernández from León ended up losing her footing and could only be ninth with 9: 11.06. Marta García, also from Leon, failed to qualify after finishing eighth in her semifinal, but she returns from Torun, in what was her debut as an absolute international, with a new personal top of 9: 02.00.

And in the men’s 1,500m semifinals, Jesús Gómez from Burgos and Ignacio Fontes from Granada presented their candidacy for the medals with two resounding victories. Gomez was uncomplicated throughout the race, racing down the inner lane until the last lap and a half, when he took command and pulled reliably to the finish line. Fontes, meanwhile, emerged unscathed from a more stormy and quick series, but he also won with authority thanks to a powerful change of pace at the ringing of the bell that found no response. Both are confirmed as the great rivals for the podium of the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Pole Marcin Lewandowski and the British Neil Gourley, who also qualified without problems. Valencian Abderrahman El Khayami was eleventh in his series and was eliminated.