Belen has “disappeared” from social media, but he had said so. She wanted some privacy as she was “jealous” of the pregnancy and eager to prepare as best she could for the arrival of Luna Marie.

Belen and Antonino, as we know, they will become – and very shortly – parents of Luna Marie. The little sister of Santiago it is highly anticipated and Belen she chose to stay calm to enjoy the last period of pregnancy to the fullest.

From the latest stories and photos on Instagram, Belen and Antonino they were together on vacation a Como. The two shared their romantic moments with their followers, showing themselves to be close-knit and eager to “get to know” Luna Marie.

In the meantime, Belen has fixed up the house, redone the room of Santiago and participated in work projects for his brands.

Then came the news of his “need” for a break from social media. Although it is difficult to believe it, given that the showgirl works a lot on social media, the words of Belen they are occurring in reality.

Belen: relax with Antonino

Read also: Belen, in Rome together: intimate shots with Antonino

As news about the ex of Antonino and the interviews she gave, complete with criticism of the latter because it is an intense and delicate moment for the couple and therefore it would be good not to intervene …Antonino and Belen they live in their love nest chosen for the last month in sweet expectation.

Antonino Spinalbese, almost 11 years younger than the Argentine showgirl, will be a father for the first time and is very attentive and affectionate towards his daughter’s future mother.

On the profile Instagram of Antonino, there are photos and stories depicting the beautiful Belen pregnant, in different moments of love and relaxation.

So if Belen is taking a break from social media, Antonino respect the choice and immortalize only “poetic” and disinterested moments.

In short, for now, they both want to enjoy their love and the last month of waiting. From what we know, in fact, Luna Marie will come into the world in mid-July.