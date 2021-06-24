Belen Rodriguez yesterday published a story showing the 3D ultrasound of the daughter she will have with Antonino Spinalbese. The photo shows the baby upside down in the 36th week.

Not just mom Belen and dad Antonino they are eager to know Luna Marie, but also the many followers and fans of the two now have a great desire to understand what will be the little sister of Santiago.

The birth is scheduled for mid-July, meanwhile Belen is Antonino they enjoy moments together. It seems the two are still al Lake Como. The other day, even the father of Belen, very fond of his daughter, he joined the two.

Belen, as she had anticipated, she prefers not to give too much resonance to her pregnancy. She is going through a unique and beautiful moment, of which she also said she was “jealous”.

Read also: Belén and Antonino Spinalbese have the same tattoo: “Chupito”

Despite this, Belen Rodriguez it has not completely disappeared from social networks, but gives some news about herself and her life, with some posts and stories (in a much less full way than before).

The 3D ultrasound photo: a “first meeting” with Luna Marie

The photo published by Belen Rodriguez about the stories Instagram has already made fans “crazy” as for the first time we see an image of the long-awaited Luna Marie.

The future daughter of Belen is Antonino Spinalbese it was “Presented to the world” social even before it was born. Mom Belen has in fact published the 3D ultrasound photo of Luna Marie at the 36th week.

The child is “presented” through an unpublished photo, which generates a sense of sweetness and is at the same time very suggestive.

From the 3D ultrasound it is possible to see in a “detailed” way the features of the baby in the belly.

Luna Marie it already seems to look a lot like Belen Rodriguez is Antonino Spinalbese, and seems to have taken back some characteristics of his beautiful parents.

In some time, knowing the growth of the little sister of Santiago, if there will be the definitive “proof”.