Belen recently spent a day with her dad; to testify is the photo that Argentina has published in its Instagram stories, where it can be seen Gustavo intent on indicating the image of his daughter in front of a DoDo jewelry store.

Who knows what it feels like to see your daughter almost everywhere between advertising, television, photo shoots, magazines and so on and so forth.

Belen Rodriguez she has always shown herself to be very attached to her family. A beautiful and loving bond with the brother Jeremias and sister Cecilia that the showgirl tenderly calls “Chechu”. Often the family Rodriguez gets together to be together and by now we know the father, mother, brothers, cousins ​​of the Argentine showgirl.

Belen Rodriguez she is in a beautiful and particular moment, because she is about to become a mother for the second time: Luna Marie will be born in mid-July. In the meantime, Belen Rodriguez shows his life, his projects and his days, sharing everything on Instagram with the many followers.

Today, it appears that Belen is spending a day with dad.

Papà Rodriguez “touches the face” of Belen

Today, an Instagram story of the Argentine showgirl appeared, depicting the father next to his daughter’s blow-up. The image starring Belen is outside the DoDo store. Indeed, Belen is the face of DoDo, specialized in jewelry.

From the collaboration with DoDo, as well as testimonial of the brand, the showgirl presented a collection she signed: “bubbles”. A collection of “sparkling, lively, tinkling” jewels.

The father, on the other hand, seems happy and proud, as much as he will be used to seeing his daughter as the testimonial of the brand. Gustavo Rodriguez, this is the name of the showgirl’s dad, he was born in Argentina but he moved to Milan to stay close to the family.

When by the way Belen is Stefano De Martino they moved away, he moved to Brera to help his daughter and be close to her. Those who know him describe him as a sweet man and a perfect husband, as well as a responsible and loving father.