True, today’s children are very smart. Belen Rodriguez has a wonderful relationship with the son she had with Stefano De Martino and loves sharing moments of everyday life with little Santiago. He, then, always appears very lively and with a ready answer.

Belen Rodriguez he finds himself together with a large part of the family to spend days of physical and mental relaxation.

THE Rodriguez and obviously, Antonino Spinalbese, I’m at Lake Como. While Belen often sleeps as suffering from great fatigue due to pregnancy, Antonino he enjoys learning to play the guitar and improvise home “shows”.

Also Santiago, first child of Belen, he is with his mother and the new partner of the last. Santiago seems to be ready and also looking forward to the birth of the long-awaited second daughter of Belen: Luna Marie.

Indeed, a story posted by Belen shows a moment of everyday life during which she jokingly “scolds” her son but … the answer of Santiago It is surprising.

Santiago surprises mother Belen Rodriguez

Read also: Belen “betrayed” by Stefano? The web against De Martino

The context in which a “spicy” response came from the very young Santiago for mum Belen it was a nice family lunch.

Santiago, son of Belen is Stefano De Martino, anxiously awaited the dish served by his grandfather Gustavo… at that point, Belen (while filming) she “scolded” him, saying:

You are spoiled! I don’t know if I’ll spoil Luna like you.

Yes why Belen Rodriguez is in the 36th week and now it is no mystery that the future daughter of the couple formed by Belen and Antonino will be born in mid-July.

Meanwhile, at the little reproach of Belen, we hear the little one from the video posted by the showgirl Santiago replicate:

Mom, you’ll have to be ready because Luna will be too.

Already Santiago he asserted himself with these words, suggesting that “he already knows how it will end”, despite his very short experience in the world. Therefore, Belen did not leave him the last word and replied:

I don’t know if I will spoil her as much as I spoiled you, because you are the first.

In the end, it was Santiago to win the “round” of question and answer with the mother and did so with an answer that displaces and resets in a positive sense, because it hides a naive manifestation of love and sweetness:

Well, I’ll spoil her then!

You might be interested: Belen and Stefano backfire? Maria De Filippi reveals something