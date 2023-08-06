The soap opera on the breakup between Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez continues and now, to complicate everything, an old acquaintance of De Martino enters the scene. Namely: the ex-girlfriend Emma Marrone. The scoop is launched by the gossip expert Deianira Marzano who claims that there would have been an unexpected rapprochement between the two. Apparently, the Salento singer, together with two friends, would have recently landed in Naples, or rather in Capri, to spend the summer holidays, probably moving the stay on the island until after August 15th.

As is well known, the conductor also fled to his native Naples, to spend the summer with his family and closest friends. Marzano received a report from one of her followers, who claims that Emma and her friends would have stopped at De Martino’s house in Posilippo for lunch. “I don’t know if they’re still there, but they sure saw each other. 99% sure thing ”she assured.

It therefore seems that Marrone would have gone to see her ex-boyfriend as soon as she arrived in Capri.

At the moment, it is only an indiscretion, since there is no official proof of this meeting. But it is good to remember that Stefano and Emma have clarified the past tensions for some time, so much so that, until recently, the singer had even had lunch with the conductor and his now ex-wife, Belen, in a restaurant in Naples. That’s why the gossip could be limited to a simple day with friends.