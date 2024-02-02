Belen says goodbye to Elio Lorenzoni: here is the confirmation that confirms their breakupBelen says goodbye to Elio Lorenzoni: here is the confirmation that confirms their breakup – Curler

It seems the love story between the Argentine showgirl and the entrepreneur has come to an end: one detail does not go unnoticed

Belen Rodriguez She doesn't seem to be particularly lucky in love. The beautiful Argentine showgirl has in fact made it known on social media, indirectly, how her relationship with Elio Lorenzoni has now come to an end.

Belen and Elio

And to think that a few months ago the woman had published on Instagram a selfie in which she wore a beautiful engagement ring. The two were supposed to get together weddingbut what happened this time?

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni are no longer a couple

A few months ago Belen she had appeared in the company of a man very beautiful, whose name is Elio Lorenzoni. After a few days their relationship was confirmed, although the two did everything to keep her safe.

Now, however, there is a rumor that the two have broken up. After almost six months of history the two would have decided to take different paths. To spread this scoop Fabrizio Corona.

Belen Rodriguez's engagement ring

The former king of the paparazzi is always one step ahead of the others and being Belen's ex-boyfriend he knows her very well. It has all this disappointed enormously the fans of the couple who hoped for the model's new marriage.

Belen's gesture and the confirmation of finished love

Credits: Vip Mania News

To give the he confirms of what happened to the couple Belen herself, who has never denied the air of crisis that i journalists they had started boasting a few days ago.

However, a few hours ago the definitive confirmation that everyone was waiting for arrived. Belen has in fact published a post in which he frames his hands. Obviously the woman no longer wears it the ring that Elio he gave her when he asked her to become his wife.

Belen doesn't wear the ring

Unfortunately we still don't know what triggered it break between two,. Elio probably won't provide any kind of explanation, as he doesn't like talking about his life in public. Things don't always go as you imagine and this time too Belen will have to say goodbye to the possibility of living a happy ending with her charming prince.