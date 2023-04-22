Belén Rueda, one of the most popular Spanish television actresses, and whose face is also associated with celebrated films such as ‘The Sea Inside’ (2004) and ‘The Orphanage’ (2007), will premiere on the stage of the Parque Almansa Auditorium, headquarters history of the San Javier Festival (Theatre, Music and Dance), to close its 53rd edition, which will be held from August 4 to 24 and in which ‘Salomé’ will star under the command of Magüi Mira. The production, which will first pass through the Mérida Festival, has Luisa Martín, Juan Fernández, Pablo Puyol and Sergio Mur among others in its cast. A brutal story brought to the stage told with the set design by Curt Allen Wilmer and Leticia Gañán, and the lighting by José Manuel Guerra. «Salome, expression of absolute sensual power, extreme her desire for John the Baptist. A desire that overflows into death,” explains Mira, for whom “love and death live in a permanent embrace, and Salome breaks the red line that leads her to delirium.” «Lost in the head of her beloved John the Baptist, she suffers. She, rejected by him, becomes a bleeding woman », continues the stage director and also author of the text. «Love and death», she argues, «live in a permanent embrace, and Salome breaks the red line that leads her to delirium. Induced by her mother, Queen Herodias, she dares to ask her stepfather, the King, for the head of the Baptist. Herodias is a woman used and abused by power. She is a woman in need of freedom ». «Herodias – she adds – is tumbling in a land of repression that ignores and stoned women if they abandon strict morality. She drags herself through an impossible life wrapped in sex, alcohol and delusions. Magüi Mira defends that «sex has the power to move the world, love it and destroy it. And that power is called Salome.”

San Javier 2023, whose complete program will be presented shortly, has a poster designed by Casaú Estudio, whose creative director is Nacho Rodríguez, based on an idea linked to the celebration of the Picasso Year by David Martínez, director of the festival and Councilor for Culture and Education of San Javier.

Belén Rueda will not only be the only interpreter who will perform for the first time in San Javier, as Carlos Hipólito will also do so, on August 18, leading the cast of ‘El proceso’, by Franz Kafka, in a version and direction by Ernest Knight. A production by the National Dramatic Center (CDN) and Lantia Escénica whose set design is signed by Mónica Borromello and whose lighting has been created by Paco Ariza.

Carlos Hipólito heads the cast of ‘El proceso’, and La Zaranda will also perform for the first time at the festival with ‘Manual to put together a dream’

In ‘The process’, «one morning two officials show up at the pension where the bank manager Josef K. lives to inform him that a legal proceeding has just been opened against him whose cause they do not know. They tell him that he must appear immediately in court to clarify his situation ». And, from that moment on, “K.’s life will be caught up in an absurd and endless process that, as one of the members of the court indicates, includes the defendant’s own conviction.”

Also 2023 will be the year in which La Zaranda (Unstable Theater of Nowhere), one of the most unique and admired theater companies in Spanish, will perform for the festival audience. It will do so on August 20 with ‘Manual to put together a dream’, a play written by the company’s regular playwright, Eusebio Calonge, and performed as always by these three immense actors named Gaspar Campuzano, Enrique Bustos and Francisco Sánchez. ‘Manual to build a dream’ is, according to its creators, “a determined ode to hope, which wants to shed light in the darkness of a world hostile to everything that escapes its commerce, the fragility of a flower that is born in a landfill and that despite everything continues to communicate its beauty. The play can be enjoyed at the recently inaugurated Winter Theater (provisional name), located next to the Auditorium in the revamped Parque Almansa.

Percussion



Dance will have a powerful presence at the festival with the participation of the Szeged Contemporary Dance Company, which will offer Carl Orff’s ‘Carmina Burana’ on August 22. It is directed by András Pataki and the choreography is original by Tamás Juronics. And there is a company that repeats in this 53rd edition, the expert in the art of Japanese percussion Yamato, who presented his show ‘Pasión’ in 2019 and is now back with his new show, ‘Tenmei’, which will be available for the first time see in Spain. In ‘Tenmei’, “a group of dozens of musicians begin their performance by beating a Japanese taiko drum made from a large 400-year-old tree. They move their whole body to beat the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy”, detail those responsible.

They highlight from their live performances that “they are so full of intensity that they make people’s bodies jump and their hearts race faster. This group, from the beautiful Nara Prefecture in Japan, is able to exhibit great originality and innovation through this traditional Japanese musical instrument, the wadaiko (Japanese drum). This is the epitome of the Japanese spirit, a roaring sound that tries to take the audience on “new and exciting adventures.”