Belen Rodriguez’s mother and the social dig at Stefano De Martino

After Belen Rodriguez also Veronica Cozzani, mother of the Argentine showgirl, seems to send social digs to her now ex-son-in-law Stefano De Martino.

Among the stories published on his profile In fact, one has appeared on Instagram that would seem to be a direct attack on the former dancer of Friends.

In fact, Veronica Cozzani has published the cover of a book she is reading during her holidays. The title? “The Story of My Encounter with a Narcissist”.

Already in recent days it was Belen Rodriguez herself who published videos and photos, which seemed to be aimed at Stefano De Martino.

In particular, the presenter had published a video in which several deer with long and branched horns were seen. Belen Rodriguez had not added anything else, but the reference to the horns, or to the alleged betrayal of Stefano De Martino, seemed quite evident. It is no coincidence that one of the first comments was that of the former gieffina Guendalina Canessa who wrote: “Corna inliberta”.