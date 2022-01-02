Over the last few weeks on the web there is nothing but talk of the gossip it involves Belen Rodrigruez And Antonino Spinalbese. Recently, the famous Argentine model flew to the mountains to spend the last days of the Christmas holidays but not even the shadow of the Milanese hairdresser was seen.

What is happening between Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese? This is one of the requests which in the last period is driving the web crazy. For weeks now, the two have not shown themselves together on social networks anymore indiscretions on one of their alleged separation they become more and more insistent.

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Belen Rodriguez decided to spend a few days in Mountain together with his sister Cecilia Rodriguez, his closest friends and his little girl Luna Marì. Therefore, theabsence by Antonino Spinalbese on vacation makes the alleged break between the two clearer and clearer.

However, to bring out further doubts about the end of their love story there is a detail that certainly did not go unnoticed by all the fans. This is the of the photo published by the Argentine model on social media which portrayed herself with her daughter in her arms and then immediately after canceled. Why would Belen Rodriguez remove the post from her Instagram profile?

Under the shot in question drew theAttention of web users a comment by Antonino Spinalbese who made fun of difference of complexion between mother and daughter. A few moments later the showgirl removed the image.

Whereas the post in question was not controversial and did not contain any sensitive information, the reason for which it was removed it would be linked to the comment of the hairstylist in Milan. How will the question between two? We just have to find out!