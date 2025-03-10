Belén Rodríguez fights hard against throat cancer that was diagnosed before Christmas pasts. Her recovery is doing very well, as she told, because she is taking a lot of strength in the gym, and above all, because she has quit smoking.

The television, which will turn 59 this month, has told on your Instagram account who has good news to give and that comes to complete the optimism with which it faces its recovery. Bethlehem ended his chemotherapy treatment a few weeks ago.

“He had a mute since January 28. Today I get up and I can talk. Little by little, although I can’t force much, “he said. The news is accompanied by a video, which Bethlehem is sincere about his situation.

“I have missed you. Now, although little, I can greet you. A very strong kiss and thanks for the messages of love, “he concludes.

The most important thing for Bethlehem has undoubtedly leaving tobacco on January 1. “I share it in case my experience can serve someone. It is finding me easier than I thought. In my case it was to choose between tobacco and my life, and I chose to live “, He published at the beginning of the year.

Photo of Bethlehem announcing the good news. Instagram

The journalist highlighted her desire to fight cancer that had been diagnosed. “In this month, my life has changed radically. I can say that of ‘New Year New’, because I started the year with the firm purpose of healing. I am very proud of me and the people who are by my side: Family, friends and colleagues, who have not released me or a second; adapting to my needs, “he confessed.

Belén Rodríguez confirmed only a few weeks ago that he had ended his treatment. “I start the recovery with desire and strength to return to my life as soon as possible. They have been hard days in which I have been very well cared for. I stay with all love and learning. Thank you”, He said happy.