It seems that the showgirl has found serenity alongside Elio Lorenzoni: that’s who she is

In recent weeks Belen Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino are the most talked about characters from the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the love between the Argentine showgirl and the conductor has wrecked again and, in addition to this, it seems that Belen has found serenity alongside another man.

Belen Rodriguez is undoubtedly the most talked about character in recent days. According to some rumors, the Argentine showgirl has a new love. It is a entrepreneur Bergamo, by name helium, with which the showgirl would have been pinched hand in hand. The shock report came from a user on Deianira Marzano’s Instagram page.

If initially the news had not found any certainty, in these hours a series of clues are emerging that would confirm the relationship between Belen Rodriguez and Elio. The weekly ‘Chi’ has in fact published a shot that portrays the Argentine showgirl kissing Elio, entrepreneur Bergamo with whom Belen would have started a relationship.

Who is Elio Lorenzoni: the new alleged boyfriend of Belen Rodriguez

This is what was revealed by the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini about the new alleged flame of Belen Rodriguez:

Hi Stefano, now she kisses Elio! This week the cover of ‘Chi’ is dedicated to the first sensational images of Rodriguez in tender attitudes with the motor entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni. Only a few days ago the latest photos of her together with Stefano De Martino seemed to deny the rumors of a crisis. But then the conductor took off the wedding ring and Rodriguez showed up at Ignazio Moser’s birthday party in the company of Elio with whom she showed unequivocal confidence.

According to what emerged from the weekly ‘Chi’, Elio Lorenzoni is an entrepreneur from Bergamo who obtained a university degree in economics and business management at the Catholic University of Milan. Currently Elio is president by ‘Lorenzmotors’ e administrator of Lorenzoni Sr, a company specialized in engines.