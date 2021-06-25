Although almost a mother for the second time, Belen Rodriguez continues to exercise and keep fit. Yesterday, in the gym, she recorded a video of herself “super pregnant”.

Belen Rodriguez is Antonino Spinalbese are about to “get to know” their first daughter together: Luna Marie. The baby is expected to be born in mid-July and these days mom Belen and father Antonino they are together with the Lake of Comor to enjoy the last period.

Belen has opted for a lightening of her activity on social media in order to enjoy this second pregnancy privately and to the fullest. However, at times, it gives the 10 million followers some very private curiosity. For example? The 3D ultrasound photo showing Luna Marie in the belly.

Belen and Antonino they appeared in some stories yesterday while they are together relaxing after lunch. Then, they went to the gym and there Belen she recovered in a bikini and with the big belly in plain sight.

Belen at the 36th week in the company of Santiago

The nice video released yesterday by the Argentine showgirl shows Belen Rodriguez while moving to the rhythm of the music, with behind Santiago who “plays” on a treadmill.

While Belen shows the huge baby bump, writes and shares with the followers the memory of her first birth. Santiago, son of the showgirl and of Stefano De Martino, was born in the 37th week. So remember Belen, “Comparing” the current pregnancy as if to show how much it is no longer in the skin:

To explode. 36 weeks and Santi was born at week 37

By now the showgirl has said several times that she is in the 36th week and that this is the last period in which she will be anxious to know Luna Marie, as it is almost certain that the birth of the little sister of Santiago it will take place in mid-July.

The showgirl’s life is now focused only on this – rightly so – and her activities on social media also demonstrate it. Some photos to sponsor his brands or brands with which he collaborates separately, Belen she is really intent on enjoying the whole family while attending her second motherhood.

