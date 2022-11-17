The snaps of Argentina were filled with comments of disappointment with this decision.

Belen Rodríguez she is one of the most appreciated and followed showgirls in Italy. Her Instagram profile is followed by millions of people. Belen is also very sought after in the advertising branch and she is not new to being a testimonial for various fashion or accessory brands.

But the latest sponsored post on Instagram was not very popular with followers. Belen has published shots wearing designer clothing Sheina famous low-cost Chinese clothing brand that has ended up at the center of a storm for the way it exploits its employees.

Several users did not appreciate Argentina’s choice very much and filled the photo with numerous comments. “To sponsor Shein it really means to be out of this world” – wrote one user.

Shein has recently been having great success all over the world and in particular also in Italy. It is a Chinese brand famous for its products sold at very low cost. But according to the investigation carried out by the British television network Channel 4not everything that glitters is gold.

Behind the competitive prices of the products Shein a policy of labor exploitation is hidden: a few cents to produce garments with a quality that leaves much to be desired.

For this reason, several users have railed against Belen. “In addition to being a beautiful woman, I consider you very intelligent, you cannot sponsor a company that exploits” – can be read in the comments.

It’s still: “I can’t believe you sponsor a brand like shein where there is maximum exploitation of people and pollution to no end! A person like you is lucky enough to be able to choose and say no…”.

“But really Shein? Its poor production quality has a direct influence on environmental pollution: microplastics and chemical substances are used which are not exactly eco-friendly, releasing CO2 as if there were no tomorrow! Some sponsorships shouldn’t be done..” – another comment.