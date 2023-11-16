The rumors regarding Belen Rodriguez and her alleged desire to have a child with her new boyfriend, Elio Lorenzoni, are arousing growing interest in the world of the web and television. The couple only made their relationship official a few months ago, but it seems that the desire to expand their family is already at the center of their attention.

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni are currently one of couples most discussed and followed, as demonstrated by the latest ones photo published on social media during their holiday in the Maldives. The couple seems to be enjoying a great time happinessconfirmed by their presence together in various events and moments of relaxation.

The most recent twist is represented by the rumors according to which Belen Rodriguez would have demonstrated the wish to become the mother of a child of her new partner. Although the relationship is very young, it seems that the Argentine model is determined to build a relationship family with her current partner. The news was spread by some people very close to the couple. With these words the model would have whispered:

I want a child with my boyfriend.

In any case, the news of Rodriguez’s desire to have a son with Elio Lorenzoni has captured the attention of the public, leaving fans waiting further developments in the love story of this famous couple.

Belen Rodriguez: the love story with Elio Lorenzoni

There love story between Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni seems to be going swimmingly. After having put a definitive end to her marriage with Stefano De Martino and after having spent a dark period, the model has found her again serenity with the entrepreneur.

However, interestingly, the two had already known each other for many years before starting their relationship. Therefore, according to the presenter’s statements, the couple had a deep friendship which lasted for about 10 years before the birth of theLove: