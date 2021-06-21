Belen Rodriguez had warned her many followers some time ago. He said his social media presence would decrease and now we have the proof. Belen, accustomed – also for the work she does – to share almost everything, has “disappeared” from social networks.

It is now well known that Belen Rodriguez is pregnant and that the future second daughter of the Argentine showgirl will be called Luna Marie. The name was chosen by consensus as much by Belen Rodriguez how much from Antonino Spinalbese, who will be a father for the first time.

These days, there have still been hints of the ex’s Antonino Spinalbese, “Accused” of having talked too much in a delicate moment like that of the arrival of a child.

From Belen, no reply. The showgirl has recently used social media, especially Instagram, to share work projects (such as the sponsorship of his brands) and a few moments of love with Antonino.

For the rest, Belen Rodriguez he had already warned the public of his possible “break” from social media.

Belen Rodriguez: Instagram not updated

Two days without stories or posts seem like nothing, but when you work with social media, posts and stories are a must every day for several hours.

Then, Belen, has always accustomed the followers “very well”. He shares a bit of everything, as well as work projects and moments with colleagues, shows his life, his thoughts, his routines and so on.

Instead, in the last few days Belen hasn’t updated his curated profile in the slightest Instagram. In the end, he is putting into practice what he said.

As soon as mom again (the birth of Luna Marie is scheduled for mid-July) Belen he feels the need to stay in his own and enjoy this moment. It needs a real concentration and purification to enjoy such a beautiful moment to the fullest.

His words in this regard were the following: