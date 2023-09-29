Belen Rodriguez again at the center of gossip. In recent days the Argentine showgirl has returned to her social networks, causing considerable concern among all her fans. Many, in fact, could not help but notice that Belen appeared on Instagram thinner than usual. Despite the controversy, however, the presenter decided to remain silent and not respond to the controversies that arose about her.

But the gossip about Belen Rodriguez doesn’t end here. In recent days, in fact, a well-known face of entertainment has decided to make public a revelation about the Argentine showgirl who is making the rounds on the web. It’s about Gabriele Parpigliawho indulged in an outburst that did not go unnoticed.

The journalist indulged in an outburst aimed not only at Belen Rodriguez but also at other characters belonging to the world of entertainment. These were his words about it:

I deserve a place in heaven because I have helped so many people on television. Then okay, the list of those who turned their backs on you is endless, from Belen to Pio & Amedeo. We’ll finish tomorrow if I tell you all of them. But then I kick his ass in court, I’m not going to stop, eh.

And, continuing with his speech, Gabriele Parpiglia he then added:

I am a person who is very careful about expenses, but I never save on three things: lawyer, medicines, travel. I haven’t heard from Belen since I did her a favor and then this courtesy was turned against her.

Finally, in conclusion, the journalist he has declared: