After the many rumors and images of the kiss between Belen Rodriguez And Bruno Cerella by the weekly magazine “Chi”, the Argentine model gave the opportunity to express a reply in her own way. The showgirl, in fact, wanted to respond through social media, sharing a story with her son. All this, to respond to the gossip by denying the alleged new relationship.

Contrary to what has been reported so far in various gossip magazines, Belen Rodriguez and Bruno are not living a love story. The former basketball player would have introduced the Argentine model as his girlfriend to his friends last Saturday evening. It's about the occasion they were on surprised by the paparazzi outside a club in Milan.

Despite the report on “Chi”, the showgirl wanted to deny the relationship with the hypothetical new flame through a special story on social media. A few hours ago, in fact, Belen Rodriguez shared a photo that shows her hand in hand with his son Santiago. No faces are visible, only their legs and the affectionate gesture in the center of the photograph. The phrase that accompanies the image leaves no doubt: “Girlfriend? Yes with my son. Here you are”.

Although Belen Rodriguez has denied the love story with Bruno Cerella, the fact remains that they were spotted together outside a club in Milan on the occasion of a party. They were not alone, but in the company of other friends of the former basketball player. According to what was reported by “Chi”, there would also have been between the two a kiss in public.

The reaction of the Argentine model could therefore consist of a way to protect your private life? It will be interesting to follow developments and follow any clues that emerge. The story between Belen and Elio, in the meantime, is just a memory linked to the past. Belen e Elio Lorenzoni They have known each other for about ten years, and when they made their love story official, it was Belen herself who shared a photo of them together, a long time ago now. It is not certain that he will do the same this time too.