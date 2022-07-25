Veronica Cozzani broke the silence and spoke about the end of the relationship between her daughter and Antonino Spinalbese

Without a doubt Belen Rodriguez is one of the most talked about characters ever. The story of him with Antonino Spinalbese has made the main gossip newspapers talk a lot as well as the return of the flame that sees the Argentine showgirl and Stefano De Martino as protagonists. In these last hours Veronica Cozzani, Belen’s mother, broke the silence and commented on the end of the story between her daughter and Antonino Spinalbese.

It seemed to be true love that lived between Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese. After the birth of Luna Marì, however, something went wrong and the love story between the two was wrecked. After months of silence, the mother of the host of Tu Si Que Vales, Veronica Cozzanicommented on this topic.

In particular, Belen’s mother left a comment under her daughter’s last Instagram post, responding to a user who criticized the model and influencer. When a fan of the showgirl, referring to Belen and Stefano, wrote that love wins over everything, the user commented with these words:

But what does love win over? She made a daughter with another man lightly, huh!

Needless to say, these words did not go unnoticed in the eyes of Veronica Cozzani who did not think twice about responding to criticisms addressed to his daughter.

This was the thought of the mom by Belen Rodriguez about it:

What does it mean? This is called living! You fall, you make a mistake and you get up as often as you need to! This is living.

Veronica Cozzani’s words found positive feedback in most of the followers Belen who filled with I like her mother’s comment.

After the end of their story the relations between Belen and Antonino Spinalbese are cold. The hairstylist confessed that the two have contacts only for the management of the little Luna Marì.