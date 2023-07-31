The social words of Belen’s mother have not gone unnoticed

The end of the love story between Belen Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino is one of the most talked about topics of this summer 2023. The Argentine showgirl and the conductor are constantly at the center of gossip and there are many rumors that emerge about this story every day. Over the last few hours, some social words that Belen Rodriguez’s mother shared with her followers have not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive.

Despite the news of the separation between Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino seems to be certain by now, those directly involved have decided to remain silent again and not give rise to the rumors that have been circulating about them in recent weeks.

A few days ago Belen Rodriguez shared words on her Instagram page that seem to be a clear reference to the end of the marriage with Stefano De Martino. These were the words of the Argentine showgirl:

And I already knew that…. You always smile #ilsestosensodelledonne.

The words written by Belen Rodriguez were commented on by her mother. This is the advice that Veronica Cozzani he addressed to his daughter:

Come on morocha. Come on morocha q nadie esta muerto…… y la parte de esta canción q dice hasta los más mancos bn la siguen remando!

This is what Belen Rodriguez’s mother wrote for her daughter:

Come on bruna, no one died… and the part of this song that says ‘even the clumsiest keep rowing’!

Many have seen in these words an encouragement for the Argentinian showgirl, inviting her not to give up, despite the difficult period she is experiencing. At the moment Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino have not yet broken the silence regarding the rumors that have been circulating about them in recent weeks.