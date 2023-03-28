In addition to leading Hyenas, Belen Rodríguez she also appeared in the most recent episode de Hyenas Inside. On the occasion of hosting the program hosted by Nina Palmieri, the Argentine model indulged in hot confessions about her love life with Stefano De Martino. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino are one of the couples most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. The Argentine presenter was guest in the bet most recent de Hyenas Inside.

During the live broadcast, the showgirl spoke in general about her relationships, emphasizing that hers two great loves were the ones with Marco Borriello and Stefano De Martino. Subsequently, the presenter revealed some detail more about the intimate sphere with her current partner. She herself stated that the dancer has a quality more than her ex boyfriends:

With Borriello of course it was true love. With Fabrizio Corona? Oh God but that’s not worth it come on. It’s not that it wasn’t love, but if I really have to talk about love with a capital A, I tell you that I was really in love with my first boyfriend Marco and then with Stefano. If I’m crush on De Martino? Yes I’m crushed. The worst thing you experienced with him? I would say divorce. What does he have that others don’t? [ride] I’ll tell you later. Ok come on I tell you, he can do it very well… what? Come on you understand, he can do it really well.

Later, he expressed his own opinion also on how they are lived relations in the present era:

Today there is a very great freedom of expression, I would venture even excessive. Maybe it’s all too fast, like ‘I don’t like something, boom I’ll change it. Perhaps before there was more confidentiality and more reflection on what to do.

Finally, Belen explained which one meaning he has love for her. These were hers words: