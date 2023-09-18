The Argentine showgirl revealed that she had experienced a difficult period after her separation from Stefano De Martino

Belen Rodriguez he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters in the world of Italian entertainment. This summer the Argentine showgirl made a lot of headlines due to the end of her marriage to Stefano De Martino and the beginning of her love story with the entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni. Over the last few hours, Belen has become the protagonist of a revelation that is causing a lot of talk. Let’s find out together what it is.

This was certainly not an easy period for Belen Rodriguez. There Argentine showgirl she often found herself at the center of gossip due to her sentimental situation which caused a lot of chatter in the pages of the main crime newspapers.

On social media everyone couldn’t help but notice the remarkable weight loss of Belen, who revealed how many kilos she lost during the period of separation from Stefano De Martino. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Belen Rodriguez, the Argentine showgirl reveals: “How many kilos I lost after the separation from Stefano”

Belen Rodriguez has chosen her Instagram page to reveal a sensational background story about her private life. After everyone noticed Belen’s excessive weight loss, the showgirl revealed that:

Yes, unfortunately the last few months have been really complicated. I lost 7 kilos, now I’m eating like crazy.

The presenter, therefore, revealed that she had experienced a stressful period to say the least due to the separation from Stefano De Martino and for having been at the center of media attention for many weeks. Today Belen has found serenity alongside the entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni. Their relationship is going swimmingly, so much so that the Argentine showgirl and her new boyfriend have decided to come out and live their story out in the open.