Belen Rodríguez never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the Argentine showgirl has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers following a request from a fan which certainly did not go unnoticed and which unleashed the fury of her mother Veronica Cozzani. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Belen Rodriguez is very active on social media where she is followed by many people. Here the conductor de Hyenas he often shares moments not only related to his work life but also those related to his private life. These days, right on the Instagram page of the Argentine showgirl, Veronica Cozzani showed a real fury following the particular request of a fan that has sparked quite a few controversies.

A followers by Belen Rodriguez commented on a shot shared by the presenter with these words:

Sorry Belen, you are beautiful. I have a cousin of mine in Argentina, he has no job. If he says he’s your cousin or uncle or grandfather they put him to work on TV like your relatives. Do me this courtesy, thank you.

It goes without saying that the words of the user in question have unleashed the anger of the mother of the Argentine showgirl, Veronica Cozzani. In fact, the woman did not hesitate even for a second to respond to the request of the Instagram user to which she decided to respond in this way:

It would be better if you became famous, so you don’t have to ask anyone for the courtesy. Let’s see if you can.

Unlike his mom Belen Rodríguez she seems to have ignored the comment in question and remained silent, thus not giving too much importance to all those who criticize her on social media.