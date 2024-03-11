Belen Rodriguez, through ups and downs, continues to be the center of attention. And only time will tell what the future holds for his love life.

Belen Rodriguez he published a rather enigmatic message on social media, fueling doubts about his relationship situation. The Argentine showgirl, after the end of the relationship with Elio Lorenzoni, has not yet found peace in love. There have been many rumors in recent weeks, especially thanks to the photos published by Belen herself on social media, which were then regularly “explained” or revealed as flashes in the pan. The latest publications, once again, give some other indications on her current situation, but they also say something more.

Belen Rodriguez's message leaves room for different interpretations. In her Instagram stories, Belen reposted a phrase that reads: “Forgive yourself. Forgive yourself for all those times when others were to blame, but out of love you gave it to yourself.” This is a one-page post that contains many of these quotes and the showgirl chose this one. The reason why?

The message could represent one's own a dig to his former partners, in particular the last one, Elio Lorenzoni, or an admission of a moment of general suffering in his romantic relationships.

Meanwhile, Belen Rodriguez is enjoying some carefree moments with her children. Beyond her sentimental affairs, in fact, the showgirl also shared some shots of serenity with her children with her followers Santiago And Luna Mari. Between good food and fun games, the showgirl recharged herself in the company of her children, who love her without mysteries and without gossip involved.

Among the photos on social media there is also space for some “hidden” details that fans have not avoided reporting. It is a mysterious tattoo. In the Instagram stories, the ones in which Belen jokes with her daughter Luna Marì, fans noticed a transparent film covering a tattoo on her ankle. The nature of this tattoo still remains unanswered, fueling the curiosity of the Argentine model's followers.

Belen Rodriguez, through ups and downs, continues to be the center of attention. And what the future holds for her love life only time will tell, who knows, perhaps with other discoveries hidden among the details of the photos he will share on social media.