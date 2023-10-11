The well-known showgirl Belen would have left her children to move to Brescia with her new boyfriend: The indiscretion shocks social media

For some time now, the influencer, presenter and showgirl Belen Rodriguez he has almost completely disappeared. Except for a few posts and stories published through his official Instagram profile.

For this reason, there is little information about her whereabouts or what is happening around her. But according to some rumors, the Argentine model has not been having a very peaceful and carefree moment.

In fact, from what appears, Belen Rodriguez is experiencing yet another separation with the host and dancer Stefano De Martino. Furthermore, the separation she experienced from the Mediaset home is certainly weighing on her mood. This, however, is not the only change that the showgirl is facing in her life. Here’s what happens.

Belen Rodriguez, the indiscretion: “She left her children and moved to Brescia with her new boyfriend”

There is also little information about her love life, but what we know for sure is that since September there has been a new boyfriend next to her. It’s about Elio Lorenzoni and, apparently, it is he who is taking care of the malaise that accompanies the showgirl.

According to the very informed Deianira Marzano, she received a report that talks about the relationship between Belen and her new partner Elio. What surprised his fans and the curious is that apparently his children, Santiago and Luna, are missing.

The gossip expert stated as follows: “Belen moved to Brescia a month ago, she lives with her new boyfriend there, but alone. THE children remained to live in Milan with the Rodriguez grandparents, plus their respective fathers (De Martino and Spinalbese, ed.)”.

“I can also tell you that every Sunday (they have already been doing so for 2/3 weeks) the Rodriguezes take the children to their mother and Belen’s brothers often go too (especially Cecilia and Ignazio). In short, they spend Sundays with the family but at Elio’s house.”

Deianira then added: “Belen will soon return stronger than before”, thus confirming the very complicated period that the showgirl is going through. Even one of Belen’s closest friends had mentioned a difficult period for Rodriguez, she is Mara Venier.