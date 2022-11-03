New greeting problems for the father of the Argentine showgirl: let’s find out together what happened

Belen Rodriguez she is undoubtedly one of the most popular showgirls in our country. In the course of her last hours her name is returning to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to some family problems. According to rumors, it seems that Belen’s father has been hospitalized again. Let’s find out what happened together.

Gustavo Rodriguez was again hospitalized. In the last few hours, in fact, Veronica Cozzani, Belen’s mother, gave updates about her husband’s state of health. Recall that already last June Gustavo Rodriguez underwent surgery due to some problems with colon.

At the moment neither Belen Rodriguez nor her brothers Cecilia and Jeremias have spoken out about the news of the recovery of their dad in the hospital. According to rumors, however, it seems that it would not be anything serious. Proof of this are the Instagram stories published by her wife.

Belen Rodriguez, the father Gustavo hospitalized: the reason

Over the last few hours Veronica Cozzani has shared on her Instagram page some shots of her husband Gustavo in hospital. In the images in question, the man appears on a hospital bed and his face is covered in a Halloween mask.

To the photos in question the mother of Belen decided to accompany a short caption:

Halloween in the hospital! Get well soon Gus!

Needless to say, the news caught the attention of the most curious who wondered about the reason for hospitalization in hospital of Belen’s father.

As already mentioned, however, at the moment there are no further details on this story. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if any of the Rodriguez family the news of Gustavo’s hospitalization will be expounded.