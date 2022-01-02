Belen Rodriguez spends the Christmas holidays in the mountains, here is the coordinated access to that of Luna Marì

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays Belen Rodriguez he decided to spend a few days in the mountains. While Santiago is with Stefano De Martino, the famous Argentine model is enjoying the last days of holidays with her Moon Marthe. However, a detail did not go unnoticed in the eyes of all fans. Let’s find out together what it is.

Belen Rodriguez never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently, the famous Argentine model is always at the center of the gossip due to the alleged breakup with Antonino Spinalbese. In fact, the two have not shown themselves together on social media for weeks now. In the meantime, the showgirl is spending the first Christmas holidays as a mother bis in Mountain with his sister, some friends and his second child.

After the numerous indiscretions that on the web become more and more insistent, it seems that the relation between Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese has come to an end. The well-known model did not want the hairstylist even during Christmas holidays.

In fact, over the last few days Belen has flown to the mountains with her sister Cecilia Rodriguez, some dear friends and little Luna Marì. On the occasion of the living room, the Argentine model decided to show off an adorable accessory coordinated mother-daughter.

In the mountains the showgirl wore a pair of slippers in white fur, a ground level model, open toe and with two bands on the neck. The peculiar thing is that he bought one pair the same for his daughter too. It is a template in the baby version characterized by two crossed bands and an elastic to prevent the baby’s feet from slipping.

Belen Rodriguez’s dedication to Luna Marì

She herself has documented everything on social media by publishing some photo through his Instagram profile. Belen Rodriguez spends a lot of time with little Luna Marì, as does her younger sister Cecilia. Recently, the model decided to get her one special dedication. In the caption of the Christmas album shared on social media wrote: