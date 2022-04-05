Antonino Spinalbeseformer partner of Belen Rodriguez and father of his second daughter, a few days ago announced that he was ill.

The boy’s words were commented by Belen Rodriguez.

Guest from Silvia Toffanin to Verissimo, the showgirl talked about the disease the boy suffers without going into detail and without getting too unbalanced. To the presenter’s questions she replied:

I didn’t know everything. All I know is that you had severe inflammation of the pancreas. It is not such a thing … she did a fast in the hospital for a week. But I’m honest, I know absolutely nothing about the autoimmune disease.

How did I stay when I read? Of course I was sorry. He is still the father of my daughter. Now I am not telling everything anymore, because I have grown old and I keep something to myself. It’s good to keep something. But remember that I am a person with great humanity ”.

For Belen Rodriguez it seems a closed chapter and now she is focused again on Stefano De Martino. Antonino Spinalbese instead announced with these words that he was ill:

Stress makes me lose weight, I start to weaken, then I crack two ribs after a fall due to this weakness. My mind is clouded, so much so that I lose my reactivity and don’t let me notice an abandoned tire on the highway. My car is torn, I’m under the drips. After a day spent holding my Luna Marì in my arms I start to feel a pain in the upper part of the intestine. Days go by, but the pain doesn’t go away. So I go to the hospital to understand what was happening to me.