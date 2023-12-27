Belen Rodriguez never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours, the name of the Argentine showgirl has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime news newspapers due to a social dispute which became the protagonist together with her ex-partner Antonino Spinalbese. Let's find out together what's happening.

Belen Rodriguez has decided that she will take it to court Antonino Spinalbese. As already mentioned, in recent days the Argentine showgirl and the former competitor of Big Brother VIP have become the protagonists of a social dispute that is causing a lot of chatter. It seems that the reason for the argument is little Luna Marì who spent the Christmas holidays with her mother and her partner Elio Lorenzoni.

According to what emerged, it seems that the former gieffino did not have the opportunity to be with the little girl and, indulging in a long outburst, declared that Belen Rodriguez is not a good mother. At this point Belen went into a rage and decided that she will drag her ex-boyfriend into court.

This is what was written on social media for Antonino Spinalbese:

Distinguished Mr. Antonino, if there is one thing that has always distinguished me it is the fact that I have never hidden from anything, I have always done everything in the open, perhaps even too much, the Italians have known me for 15 years and they know, even taking judgments and prejudices from me without fear, I certainly won't start lying to you, do me a favor.

In conclusion, we read: