The Argentine showgirl will not be in any Mediaset program next year. A decision made by herself. Here because.

The new schedules were presented yesterday Mediaset in view of the next autumn-winter. The novelty is the farewell of several top faces. Said of Barbara D’Ursomade out of Afternoon 5 with a decision taken only by the company and not together with her, too Belen Rodríguez he will say goodbye to all his programs on the snake’s TV.

There will in fact be at the helm de Hyenas where in the last season she had done the double role of presenter and correspondent. Instead of her will come Veronica Gentiles which from Rete Quattro and political talks will land on Italia Uno. There won’t even be conducting Tu Si Que Vales which will see the arrival of Luciana Littizzetto but will not be replaced.

Unlike Barbara D’Urso but apparently it was the Argentine showgirl herself who probably asked for a sabbatical year by leaving the television schedule and they are obviously aiming for other personal projects. The only certain participation from a television point of view is currently in the third edition of Celebrity Hunted on Prime where it will be a new competitor, it is still not clear with whom.

Belen reiterated the fact that it was her will to also stop at the fans who commented on some posts on Instagram. “Hello Belu. Surely there will be new projects and new goals to achieve. Change then is stimulating. You also have your own companies to follow” – one user wrote. “That’s exactly why I did it” – his reply.

It’s still: “What the f** is Pier Silvio up to? Meh! Anyway you are so good that we will see you again in even more beautiful projects. Every change never happens by chance”. But she replied: “I’m gone”