The killer look worn by Belen Rodriguez at Le Iene has captured the attention of the Italian public

On the occasion of the episode of Hyenas aired on Tuesday 24 January, Belen Rodríguez sported a killer look. The Argentinian model wore a floral dress inspired by spring trends. However, it is an original and super luxurious garment. In fact, the price of her is mind-boggling. Let’s find out all the details together.

The day Tuesday 24 JanuaryBelen Rodriguez alone hosted the episode de Hyenas. Indeed, beside her there was no trace of Teo Mammucari. However, in addition to the absence of the Roman comedian, the attention of the Italian public was captured by the look sported by the Argentine model herself.

It is a suit short and fitted with braided cut out. The detail that certainly did not go unnoticed were its colours: the pink and red of the lit roses which recall the spring. The item of clothing worn by Stefano De Martino’s partner is part of the well-known designer’s collection Magda Butrym who entered the world of fashion with original ideas.

However, the clothes designed by the young designer are not accessible to everyone. In fact, as regards ii prices of his masterpieces, the latter reach very high figures. For example, the dress worn by the South American showgirl has a cost of 1445 euros.

Because Belen Rodriguez leads Le Iene alone

Belen Rodriguez found herself leading alone the bet of Hyenas aired January 24, 2023. We are currently unaware of the reason of the absence of Teo Mammucari, not even the presenter herself who has released any declaration about it during the live broadcast. However, according to what “TvBlog” claims, the comedian has no health problems.