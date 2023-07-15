According to rumors, the showgirl would have been spotted hand in hand with a man

In recent days the names of Belen Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. There are many rumors that the Argentine showgirl and the conductor are experiencing yet another crisis and, although no confirmation or denial has been received, some clues could confirm all the rumors circulating these days.

Over the last few hours, Belen Rodriguez has ended up at the center of a new gossip. According to some rumors, the Argentine showgirl has a new love. It is a entrepreneur Bergamo, named Elio, with which the showgirl would have been pinched hand in hand. The shock report came from a user on Deianira Marzano’s Instagram page.

This is the report received by the gossip expert on her social page:

You were in the mountains with this entrepreneur from Bergamo. Do you think she went to a luxury resort, that is San Luis in Murano, an ultra-romantic place where couples go alone?

And, continuing, the reporting on Belen Rodriguez continues with these words:

As it happens, she returned from Ponza, two days in Milan she took off her wedding ring and left, she hasn’t been separated from this for two weeks, she only returned to her house last Wednesday.

According to some rumors, it seems that Stefano De Martino has decided to put an end to the marriage with Belen after discovering his betrayal.

At the moment, these are only hypotheses and no news has been confirmed. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be any news about this gossip. fans of Belen and Stephenin fact, they can’t wait to find out more.