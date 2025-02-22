Said from television for several months following a throat cancer, the collaborator Belén Rodríguez has reappeared on social networks to update his followers of health.

Rodríguez has published a new image with whom he wanted reassure To his followers, since last week a friend of his had counted on the program Party of Telecinco that Rodriguez had to be admitted for complications with his treatment.

Through a publication in her Instagram stories, the collaborator has shared an image in which she appears with sportswear doing a training, clarifying that she is already much better. “Restarting me,” he has put in a hashtag.

Likewise, Belén Rodríguez has clarified to his followers that he has already finished with your treatment of cancer.

“I have already finished the treatment. Start the recovery with desire and forces To return to my life as soon as possible, “he said.

Story by Belén Rodriguez on Instagram. Instagram

Despite having her eyes on her recovery, the collaborator has also recognized that “They have been hard days”but luckily he has “been very well cared for.”

“I stay with All love and learning “Rodríguez concluded his message, which has ended with a “thank you.”