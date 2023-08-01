The showgirl has published a photo where she is seen kissing a mysterious man. What’s behind this shot?

The gossip around the Belen Rodríguez after rumors of a new farewell to Stephen DeMartino. Although neither of them has confirmed yet, it seems that the two have split again after the new flashback.

The Argentine showgirl was accosted already close to Elio Lorenzoni but there are no certainties of this new love. Meanwhile, however, also from a professional point of view there are several new things for Belen.

Source: web

TO Mediaset it did not find space in the new schedule, officially by its will. Indiscretions spoke of an agreement to land at discovery complete with a program sewn on Argentina.

But the portal The Pipol he revealed there would actually be no negotiations with the editorial group given that the schedules would already be closed.

In short, a year without Belen on television is expected after so many years. Meanwhile, in recent days she has published some cryptic shots on social networks where she sees a man kissing. A man who, being from behind, doesn’t understand who he is. One thing is for sure, it doesn’t look like it Elio Lorenzonifor others it could be Stefano De Martino.

Several comments have arrived on this photo and the more observant believe that there are precise messages behind it.

“I think it’s all a publicity ploy. After the closure of fininvest it seems that he signed with discovery. And, obviously, in order not to be forgotten and to have a launch in the other TV, she needs to turn the spotlight on her. I don’t think they broke up. A whole set up” – wrote a user.

“The meaning of the photos for me:1 her, free, wild, in her own world. 2: there are too many masks around, and too few faces. Clear reference, that someone is wearing a mask, not to really show who they are! 3 photos” clear reference to a betrayal by “someone” of which he had confirmation. 5 photos: her heart is heavy as a boulder, I think the rhino indicates just that! Clearer than that. At least that’s how he interpreted it.” – the comment of another fan.