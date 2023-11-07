Over the past few days, rumors and speculation about her alleged pregnancy have spread Belen Rodriguez. However, the famous model and television personality decided to clarify the situation, categorically denying these rumors.

Over the last few days, Belen Rodriguez has ended up at the center of the gossip. This time, what made her the protagonist of a gossip were the numerous rumors regarding one presumed third pregnancy. Needless to say, the news it soon made the rounds of the tabloids and social media.

However, Belen has decided to break the silence and reveal the truth regarding these rumors. Through her social media accounts, the Argentine model declared that, contrary to what one might think, it is not waiting of a son. These were his words:

I’m not pregnant, I’m just calm.

Belen underlined the importance of clarifying these issues to avoid further speculation and to protect her own privacy and that of his family. It’s not all. Elio Lorenzoni’s girlfriend also revealed some backstory about his career declaring that he will soon return to TV. So, it appears that he has something in store new projects:

I’ll be back soon, soon, there’s less and less to go.

There decision of Belen to reveal the truth about her alleged third pregnancy demonstrates her willingness to manage her private life in a discreet and confidential way. To date, the denied can certainly put an end to the speculations and chatter that have circulated in recent days, allowing Belen to concentrate on her professional activitieson his family and on the love story born with Elio Lorenzoni which seems to continue at full speed.