Max Angioni has revealed some curiosities about the Argentine showgirl: here’s what he said

Belen Rodríguez is without a doubt one of the most loved characters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the name of the Argentine showgirl has returned to occupy the center of the gossip pages for some revelations made by her friend and colleague Max Angioni which have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what the comedian said.

After the farewell of Teo Mammucari a Hyenas, Max Angioni he took the place of the conductor and supports Belen Rodriguez in conducting one of the most loved and followed programs of the Italian small screen. The actor and comedian recently let a few slip statements on Belen Rodriguez who have not gone unnoticed.

In these days Max Angioni has given an interview to the weekly ‘Di Più’. Here the young comedian has stripped himself telling some aspects of his life but also of the relationship and of thefriendship that bind him to Belen Rodriguez. In particular, Max revealed some details about the Argentine showgirl that left everyone speechless.

These were his words about it:

A beautiful harmony has been created with Belen. You have a unique humility. When strangers arrive at the studio, she introduces herself to everyone holding out her hand as if no one knows her. She is also unique in her manner of being polite and humble. An example.

With these sentences, therefore, Max Angioni has denied all rumors that the presenter and model is a very cold and detached person. Surely what was revealed by the former protagonist of LOL- Whoever laughs is out it will certainly please the interested party.

Belen has revealed that, after passing the audition with David Parentishe could not hold back her enthusiasm and her great joy for this conduction that he always dreamed of.