Belen Rodriguez in these hours has shown herself on the train to Rome, ready to record a new episode of Tu si que vales. The woman, who recently fell ill just as she rehearsed for the show, is thrilled to be back at work!

Belen Rodriguez is one of the most loved but also discussed characters of Italian showbiz and, in fact, if there are many who there by hand there are just as many that the criticize, there accuse and the insult.

After the birth of Luna Marì were even more controversy rained around the woman, attached for more reasons disparate: from the hospital floor of Padua which seems to have been Reserved to her, to her way of doing sleep there small passing through the photo that post on social.

Some time ago Belu had raised a great fuss also because of his decision to return to work a few days after pregnancy, fuss also fueled by the fact that the woman was felt bad right during the filming of Tu si que vales, ending up having to leave the studio in wheelchair.

Read also: Belen has a new boyfriend and met him in Tu si que vales

Today, however, the Argentine showgirl it really seems to have recovery and so he decided to go back to his studies Mediaset to register the program leading along with Martín Castrogiovanni And Alessio Sakara.

Belen Rodriguez: happy to be back at work

In a series of stories posted in these hours Belen Rodriguez shared his with his fans voyage to Rome, where she went this morning to record the new episodes of Tu si que vales, the talent of Channel 5 which will air with his in the fall eighth edition.

The woman first posted a shot that portrays her in railway station, then shared a photo of her own beautiful bag and then she recovered in changing room, struggling with makeup And wig. In short, how much to leave Luna Marì both painful Belu really seems enthusiastic to be back to work!