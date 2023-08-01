Belen Rodriguez breaks the silence and responds appropriately to those who accused her of media fluff

Belen Rodríguez she took the gossip of the summer with the rumors of the new farewell to Stephen DeMartino and the alleged new engagement.

Belen and Stefano have not seen each other for a few weeks, so much so that he would not even wear his faith anymore. Belen, on the other hand, was seen in very intimate attitudes with Elio Lorenzoni and many have hypothesized a flirtation between the two.

Source: web

Actually as also written by Novella 2000 the friendship between Elio and Belen has been going on for many years and there would be nothing more. “Resounding dance. There is really no story: he is a friend that Belen has seen for ten years, always in the company of other people. Kisses and hugs with Elio don’t count. Belen is like this, physical, affectionate, he reciprocates, nothing more. In short, the well-informed assure that at the moment “Belen is chaste like a lily” – reads the gossip magazine.

In the meantime though Belen broke her silence with a fan who commented on a photo of her speculating a media craze. “Basically it’s all a media craze that they build every time she breathes, I don’t know if I can understand the meaning of the photos, I understand” – he wrote.

Belen did not remain silent and replied by writing: “Here we talk” – with some fire emoticons attached.

What does it mean? Will he perhaps want to confirm that the story with Elio has no foundation? On social media, he has Belen herself and some of her friends among his followers, but his profile is strictly armored.

And absolutely top secret about it. No comment and no certainty. It is probable that the two are still marching on this gossip. There are no certainties even of the break with Stefano but the clues all travel in that direction.