After the accusations of not showing Luna Mari to Spinalbese, Belén Rodriguez breaks the silence on social media

While he is trying to recover from the Australian flu together with his daughter Luna Mari, Belen Rodriguez ended up at the center of controversy on social media. The Argentine model was accused of not showing her daughter to Antonino Spinalbese al Big Brother VIP. However, his response was not long in coming. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Belén Rodriguez never ceases to amaze all her fans. Over the last few hours, the showgirl has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time it was the numerous that made her the protagonist of a gossip accusations which defines the news manager who Antonino Spinalbese does not receive on his daughter Luna Mari to the Big Brother VIP.

Recently, the Argentine model has communicated to all her fans that she has contracted theAustralian flu together with her daughter through a video posted on social media. Among users who commented on the post there are those who accused her of preventing Antonino Spinalbese from seeing his daughter. Among the various comments we can read:

Send a photo to the father who has been on Big Brother for almost three months and you still haven’t shown it to him. It would be a nice gesture for him.

It goes without saying that in the face of such controversies, the reply of Stefano De Martino’s partner was not long in coming. These were hers words:

No one ever forbade him.

Ever since Spinalbese entered the Big Brother VIPBelén Rodriguez has preferred to stay out of the dynamics of her ex-boyfriend in the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. That the former hairdresser hasn’t received any yet surprise from the outside it is a fact. However this does not exclude the possibility that the Argentine model may have secretly heard the gieffino.