On the occasion of the arrival of Christmas, Belen Rodriguez he received his first gift from Elio Lorenzoni. Even though there are just over 10 days left until the most awaited party of the year, the Argentine model wanted to discover the package under the Christmas tree in advance. Let's find out together what it is about in detail.

After spending a dark period, Belen Rodriguez has found serenity again with Elio Lorenzoni. Their love story it seems to be going swimmingly; this is demonstrated by the statements released by the Argentine model in ainterview to Mara Venier.

In the studio of Sunday Inthe showgirl also spoke about future wedding with her new boyfriend. Therefore, after the marriage proposal in the Maldives complete with a ring, it seems that the two are already intending to crown their love dream. While waiting for the wedding, Belen and Elio enjoy the Christmas period and, obviously, they cannot miss the gifts at the couple's home.

For Christmas, Elio Lorenzoni spared no expense for his girlfriend. In fact, the famous entrepreneur gave her one as a gift super luxurious bag. This is the Cruise 2023-2023 model belonging to the fashion house Chanel which was presented during the fashion show in Los Angeles last May. Stefano De Martino's ex-wife documented everything through a story published on his Instagram profile. These were the words with which he commented on the beautiful gesture:

How happy you make me

Belen's new bag is made Leather and is characterized by a metallic effect and the iconic golden C shower logo. A real goodie for luxury lovers. But how much did Elio Lorenzoni pay to make his girlfriend happy? The timeless Chanel bag has a value of around 6000 euros!